Brazil Cops Find $3 Million Trove of Nazi Memorabilia in Rape Suspect’s Home
Cops in Rio de Janeiro found an unpleasant surprise at the home of a man accused of rape: a $3 million trove of Nazi merchandise. The items—which included uniforms, Adolf Hitler images, flags, and weaponry from the era—were scattered throughout the 58-year-old man’s home, officials said. Police had entered the area to serve the man with an arrest warrant in connection with the sexual abuse of minors who lived near him, per Reuters. “He is a smart guy and articulate, but he’s a Holocaust denier, he’s homophobic, he’s a pedophile, and he says he hunts homosexuals,” head detective Luis Armond said. “I’m no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath.” Authorities plan to find a museum for the collection, which Armond called “totally unusual and shocking.”