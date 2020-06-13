CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Brazil Now Has Second Highest COVID-19 Death Toll in World

    ‘A LITTLE FLU’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once referred to coronavirus as a “little flu.” Now more than 41,000 people in his country have perished from it, giving Brazil the second-highest death toll in the world. It stands only behind the United States, which has reported 114,000 deaths. As the number of cases climbed higher and higher, Bolsonaro’s government last week stripped COVID-19 data from an official website. But many experts say the number of people actually infected is probably much larger than those reported because Brazil has had so little testing.

    Read it at Johns Hopkins University