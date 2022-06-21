Brazilian Beauty Queen Dies at 27 After Routine Tonsil Surgery
GONE TOO SOON
Gleycy Correia, the 2018 winner of Miss United Continents Brazil, has died after spending months in a coma following a tonsil surgery, her family’s priest told The Mirror. Correia suffered from bleeding and a heart attack following the surgery in April. “She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4 and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity,” priest Lidiane Alves Oliveira said. “Today she passed away.” Another priest and family friend Pastor Jak Abreu suggested that the parents believe there could have been medical malpractice at play. “We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile,” Abreu wrote. Her body was sent off to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy. Correia was buried at a service held on Tuesday.