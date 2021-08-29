CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Predicts Three Outcomes to Election: Death, Jail, or Re-Election

    TAKE YOUR PICK

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Adriano Machado via Reuters

    Brazil’s Trumpian president Jair Bolsonaro has made a provocative prediction ahead of next year’s elections. “I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory,” he told evangelical leaders at a campaign event on Saturday, according to BBC. He then added that jail seemed least likely since “no man on Earth will threaten me.” The right-wing leader does have some experience with his death theory, having survived a murder attempt in 2018 when a hater almost stabbed him to death on the campaign trail leading to his first term victory. The 66-year-old has already taken a page out of Trump’s playbook ahead of the election next year by questioning whether the voting machines were trustworthy and threatening not to accept the result of the polls.

    Read it at BBC