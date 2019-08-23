CHEAT SHEET
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tells World to Butt Out as Amazon Continues to Burn
Leaders meeting in France for the G7 summit this weekend plan to focus on fires consuming the Amazon Rainforest at a rate of three football fields a minute as an “international crisis.” President Emanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, tweeted, “Our house is burning. Literally,” adding the fact that the Amazon produces 20% of the world’s oxygen. But Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist, doesn't want foreign interference, retaliating with his own tweet accusing Macron of capitalizing on the devastating fires for political gain. “I regret that president Macron seeks to take advantage of what is a domestic Brazilian issue and of other Amazonian countries for personal political gain,” Bolsonaro tweeted. Bolsonoro’s son Eduardo backed up his dad with a YouTube video called “Macron is an Idiot” that has gone viral.