Brazil Will Reject G7’s $22 Million Amazon Fire Aid, Bolsonaro Aide Says
Brazil will reject the $22 million offered by G7 countries to help the country fight the Amazon fires, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff told Globo. “We appreciate it, but maybe these resources would be put to better use reforesting Europe. [French President Emmanuel] Macron can’t even prevent a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site,” Onyx Lorenzoni said. “What does he want to teach our country? He has plenty to take care of at home and in the French colonies.” Lorenzoni also said Macron's “objective” might be “colonialism and imperialism.” The office of President Bolsonaro also confirmed the move to Globo.
Macron announced the pledge of funds on Monday, reportedly saying it would mainly be for additional firefighting planes. Lorenzoni’s comments contrast those of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who told reporters the country would accept the G7 funds.