Brazilian Bossa Nova Musician Sergio Mendes Dies at 83

The family of Brazilian Bossa Nova musician Sergio Mendes confirmed with The Guardian on Friday that the pioneering pianist had died of health complications borne out of long Covid. “His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” the statement read. “Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona.” The family added that “his health had been challenged by the effects of long-term Covid.” Bossa Nova legend João Bosco praised Mendes as “thinker of Brazilian music” beyond his instrumental talents. Mendes had worked alongside Herb Alpert, his “brother from another country,” to bring the Bossa Nova sound to mass market in the 1960s. “He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance [and] joy,” Alpert said of Mendes on Instagram.