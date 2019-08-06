CHEAT SHEET
Brazilian Gang Leader Who Dressed Up as Daughter in Failed Prison Break Found Dead in His Cell
A Brazilian gang leader who went to extraordinary lengths to escape prison by dressing up as his teenage daughter was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, according to local authorities. Clauvino da Silva, 42, reportedly hanged himself three days after his elaborate escape attempt was thwarted. Authorities are now opening an investigation into the apparent suicide. Da Silva was serving a 74 year sentence for drug related crimes committed as a leader of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil, the BBC reports. After a visit from his 19-year-old daughter, da Silva donned a life-like silicone mask, tight jeans, a pink shirt, and a wig in order to walk out of the prison by passing himself off as his daughter—and allegedly planned to leave her inside. His cover was reportedly blown after guards stopped him for appearing nervous.