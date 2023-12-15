Brazilian Gospel Singer Dies at 30 After Collapsing Mid-Show
‘SO LONG, DEAR BROTHER’
A Brazilian gospel singer is dead after collapsing during a Wednesday concert, according to TMZ, which obtained footage of the incident. Pedro Henrique was 30. Henrique was in the city of Feira de Santana for a private “religious” performance when he collapsed in front of the crowd mid-concert, according to Brazilian authorities. His label, Todah Music, announced on Instagram that Henrique had suffered a heart attack, though an official cause of death was not immediately confirmed. “There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,” the label wrote in a Portuguese-language Instagram post. “We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all… Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! So long, dear brother! So long! May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone.” He is survived by his wife and 2-month-old daughter, Zoe.