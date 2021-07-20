Influencer Penned ‘Life Is Short’ Post Before Being Killed in Motorcycle Crash
‘IN SHOCK’
Júlia Hennessy Cayuela, a Brazilian influencer, was traveling the country on her motorcycle when she was killed in a crash on Thursday that also injured her husband. “Life is short, let’s be crazy. Me, you, God, and the road! Your dreams are mine too,” read the 22-year-old’s final Instagram post to her 332,000 followers. The post had a photo of Cayuela and her husband wearing motorbike helmets. They were hit by a truck as they were traveling through the mountains of southern Brazil. Cayuela’s husband, Daniel, has undergone two surgeries since the crash and had to be told by family members that his wife died. “Daniel is in shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened. They were very united and in love,” Júlia’s Jerônimo Onofre said. The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in December, with Cayuela writing “Same butterflies in the stomach!” on Instagram.