Election Denier Arrested For Planting Explosives Before Brazilian Inauguration
ECHOES OF JAN. 6?
Brazilian authorities arrested a man on Saturday for planting explosive devices in the capital of Brasilia as the city prepares for political demonstrations ahead of this week’s inauguration of progressive President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, CNN reported on Sunday. The man was arrested after a bomb squad discovered an explosive device in a tanker truck parked near Brasilia International Airport; a search of an apartment he had rented in the city also recovered numerous firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and additional explosive devices. Police said the suspect had traveled to the city to join the encampments of protesters urging the military to override the election results and reinstate current right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has still not conceded to da Silva, the former president and winner of a runoff election this fall. “This is something that has never existed in Brasilia,” the Brasilia chief of police said in a press conference, noting that the suspect was cooperating and had named other people involved in the plot. They expect more arrests.