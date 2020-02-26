U.S. Soldier in South Korea Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A U.S. soldier based in South Korea has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first service member to have the virus that has sickened over 80,000 and killed over 2,000. According to United States Forces Korea, the 23-year-old male stationed at Camp Carroll is currently in “self quarantine at his off-base residence” after visiting another base in South Korea, Camp Walker. Health officials are said to be tracing all of his contacts to check if anyone else he has been around has been infected.
A Brazilian man also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday after recently traveling to Italy, marking South America's first case of the virus. News outlet G1 reported that the country's ministry of health is working to confirm the case after the 61-year-old man tested positive for the virus at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. The man reportedly traveled to Italy between Feb. 9 through Feb. 21. He had mild signs of the virus, including a cough. He is reportedly doing well after being admitted to the hospital.
This comes after Switzerland reported its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, and Austria reported its first two cases. The 70-year-old man in Switzerland had been to Lombardy, Italy, in mid-February and one of the two infected cases in Austria was from Lombardy. The three new cases were all reportedly in stable condition. A Taiwanese prospect for the Boston Red Sox is also currently being quarantined in a hotel room by the team out of an “an overabundance of caution,” The Boston Globe reported. Chih-Jung Liu, a 20-year-old righthander, is reportedly scheduled to join the team for spring training in Florida on Saturday.