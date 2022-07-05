CHEAT SHEET
    Brazilian Model Turned Sniper Killed in Russian Missile Attack

    REST IN POWER

    Noor Ibrahim

    Deputy World Editor

    Thalito do Valle, a Brazilian model and volunteer fighter in Ukraine, was killed in action last week when Russian forces hit a bunker she was stationed at in the eastern city of Kharkhiv, according to the Daily Mail. The 39-year-old sniper, who reportedly fought against ISIS in Iraq before joining the fight against Vladimir Putin’s army in Ukraine, had only been in the country for three weeks when a Russian missile struck her post, killing both do Valle and another Brazilian fighter, Douglas Burigo, the outlet reported. In the days leading up to the fatal attack, the model turned markswoman had used TikTok and YouTube to post videos of her journey in Ukraine and her sharpshooter training. Speaking to the Daily Mail, do Valle’s brother described her as a “hero” who was passionate about humanitarian work and “saving lives.”

