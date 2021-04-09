Hundreds of Americans Infected With the Coronavirus Variant That Has Devastated Brazil
HERE IT COMES
The coronavirus variant behind the world’s worst coronavirus surge in Brazil is on the rise in the United States, new data shows. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the P1 variant that was first identified in Brazil is now the second most prevalent variant in the States, with at least 434 people having been infected. Most of those cases have been recorded in Florida, Massachusetts, and Illinois. The CDC says that the P1 variant could spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which could lead to more cases of COVID-19. Lab tests have suggested so far that the approved vaccines are likely to work against P1, but possibly with reduced efficacy. Brazil’s health ministry reported 4,195 COVID-19 deaths in one day earlier this week, and its out-of-control pandemic has been described by health experts as a “biological Fukushima.”