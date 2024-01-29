Brazilian Police Target Bolsonaro’s ‘Pitbull’ Son in Illegal Spying Probe
FAMILY MATTERS
Brazilian police on Monday closed in on former president Jair Bolsonaro’s son Carlos, a social media personality referred to by his father as “my Pitbull.” They raided the Rio home where Carlos Bolsonaro lives, as well as his city offices, as part of an ongoing probe into claims that his father illegally spied on political enemies during his presidency. Globo News reported that Carlos may have been fed secrets he was not authorized to see from his father’s intelligence chief, who last week was the subject of police raids on his home and offices. Jair Bolsonaro, who has been described as Brazil’s Donald Trump, led a far-right government in the South American nation from 2019 to 2022, before he was defeated at the polls by successor Lula da Silva. In the aftermath, Bolsonaro alleged election fraud and instigated a Jan. 6-style insurrection on Brazil’s Capitol buildings.