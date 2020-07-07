Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Downplaying It for Months

Read it at CNN
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro was tested Monday and received a lung screening after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to CNN Brazil. The Brazilian president had also been taking a treatment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited the results of his test. Bolsonaro had reportedly tested negative for the virus three times before between March 12 and March 17 after several Brazilian officials tested positive. Brazil is second to the United States in the number of deaths from the virus at 65,000.