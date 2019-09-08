Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Have Fourth Surgery for Year Old Stab Wound

Read it at Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will face his fourth surgery for a year-old stab wound on Sunday. The 64-year-old tweeted a message of hope before he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday: “I remain confident for the next surgery,” he wrote on Twitter. “May God bless us. Good night.” Adélio Bispo de Oliveira stabbed Bolsonaro last September at a political rally in Juiz de Fora. He was later acquitted of any crime after being diagnosed with mental illness. He is currently detained in a mental health clinic indefinitely.