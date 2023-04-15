Brazilian President Lula da Silva Accuses U.S of ‘Encouraging War’ in Ukraine
FIGHTIN’ WORDS
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently had some harsh words for the United States as he sought to distance himself from the outpouring of Western support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. “The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace; the European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince Putin and Zelensky that peace is in the interest of everyone and that war is only interesting, for now, to the two of them,” Lula said, speaking at a summit in Beijing with Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Referencing talks he had had with various Western leaders, the Brazilian president went on to call for the formation of a “a group of countries willing to find a way to make peace.” Like many leaders in the developing world, Lula has largely sought to remain neutral on the issue of Ukraine, frustrating efforts by the U.S. to create a global coalition willing to condemn Russia’s invasion.