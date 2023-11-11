CHEAT SHEET
Brazilian Reality Star Dies at 29 After Liposuction Surgery
‘ABRUPT RESPIRATORY EVENT’
Brazilian reality star Luana Andrade died this week of a cardiac arrest after receiving liposuction surgery, according to Globo 1, a local media outlet. “After approximately two and a half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team,” the hospital in São Paulo, Brazil said in a statement. Andrade’s recovery “progressed unfavorably” and she died early Tuesday morning at the age of 29. Andrade’s death was confirmed by João Hadad, her boyfriend, who wrote on Instagram: “It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beautiful.”