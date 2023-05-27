Brazilian Soap Star Found Buried in Concrete-Encased Trunk

Read it at People
A South American soap opera star who went missing in January has been found dead—in a concrete-encased trunk buried in the backyard of a home in Rio de Janeiro. Jefferson Machado, 44, had been strangled, according to local reports. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice,” the family’s lawyer said on Facebook, according to People. The house was rented by a friend of the actor who is now under investigation, though no one has been charged.