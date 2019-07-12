Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Send Son to Washington as Ambassador to the U.S.

Read it at The Guardian
Brazil’s far-right president and Donald Trump tribute act Jair Bolsonaro has copied another Trump tactic, by appointing a family member to political office. Bolsonaro has invited his son Eduardo to become his ambassador to the United States as the Brazilian leader apparently hopes to begin a family dynasty. Eduardo was one of his father’s his first envoys to Washington, where, last October, he met Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and was photographed wearing a “Trump 2020” baseball cap. The son is a known associate of Steve Bannon—he tweeted a photo of the two of them together last year, heaping praise on Bannon and saying they “share the same worldview.”