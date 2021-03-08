Brazil’s Ex-Prez Lula Cleared of Corruption Charges, Can Run Against Bolsonaro

Read it at The New York Times
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s wildly popular left-wing former president, was cleared of corruption charges by the country’s Supreme Court on Monday, allowing him to challenge far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in next year’s election. Lula, 75, spent two years in prison in the case, his conviction handed down by Judge Sergio Moro—who would go on to become Bolsonaro’s justice minister, as his administration faces criticism of being an autocracy. Documents leaked to The Intercept would later reveal that Moro worked in tandem with the prosecutors, with the goal of disqualifying him from running in 2018.