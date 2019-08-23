CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    BUTTING HEADS

    Brazilian President Accuses Emmanuel Macron of ‘Sensationalizing’ Amazon Fires

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Bruno Kelly/Reuters

    Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro ignited a Twitter storm Wednesday by accusing world leaders of “sensationalizing” the record number of wildfires burning in the Amazon rain forest. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that leaders should discuss the emergency within the first two days at the upcoming G7 summit in France this weekend. Bolsonaro fired back, tweeting, “I regret that Macron seeks to make personal political gains in an internal matter for Brazil and other Amazonian countries. The sensationalist tone he used does nothing to solve the problem,” France 24 reports. The back-and-forth comes after a Brazilian space agency found that there have been 72,843 fires in the Amazon so far this year—an 83-percent increase from the same period in 2018. Earlier Thursday, Bolsonaro said Brazil does not have the resources to fight the fires.

    Read it at France 24