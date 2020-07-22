Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil on Wednesday that he has tested again positive for COVID-19, just over two weeks after his initial positive result. Bolsonaro is one of nearly 2.2 million people in Brazil who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to health ministry statistics released Tuesday. More than 81,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil. Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus on July 7, but by the next day said he was already feeling well. Last week, in a socially distant presser, he complained about how he “couldn’t stand” his life in quarantine. He has previously said he took the anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine—unproven for treating coronavirus but touted by U.S. President Donald Trump—and credited the medication as the reason for his mild symptoms.