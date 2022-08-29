Brazil’s ‘Man of Hole,’ the Last Uncontacted Member of Indigenous Tribe, Has Died
LAST OF HIS KIND
The body of “Man of Hole,” the last member of a completely isolated Indigenous group in Brazil, was found in his hammock on Aug. 23. While his name and age is not known, he was thought to be around 60 years old He has lived in complete isolation since 1996, when the last members of his uncontacted tribe were killed. Man of Hole is thought to have died of natural causes, according to the BBC. No signs of violence or incursion in the Tanaru area of Rondonia on the border between Brazil and Bolivia were documented. Even though he was not in contact with anyone, he was monitored by agents from Brazil’s Indigenous Affairs Agency since the murder of his tribal members. He was filmed in 2018 hacking a tree down with what authorities believed to be a handmade axe. He earned his nickname from the depth of the impressive holes he dug to trap animals to survive.