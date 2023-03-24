Brazil’s President Lula Has Pneumonia, Delays China Trip
HEALTH SCARE
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has delayed a planned trip to China after being diagnosed with pneumonia. “The president of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is in Alvorada after tests at the Sírio Libanês hospital last night,” a post on his official Twitter channel read Friday. “The president has mild pneumonia and will, as a result, postpone the start of his trip to China until Sunday.” Lula was supposed to travel to Beijing on Saturday for a series of talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Brazil’s foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, Lula will propose forming a “peace club” with China to mediate the end of the war in Ukraine. “We are very interested in promoting or helping generate some kind of meeting that would lead to a peace process,” Vieira told the Financial Times on Friday.