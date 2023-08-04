‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mark Margolis Dies After ‘Short Illness’
ICONIC
Mark Margolis, the actor who rose to fame playing ruthless drug baron Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul, died in New York City on Thursday at the age of 83, his son, Morgan Margolis, said. A cause of death was not disclosed, but Morgan said his father died after suffering a “short illness.” Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Salamanca, the cold-blooded patriarch of a drug gang who later suffered a heart attack and was reduced to communicating with nothing but a bell and his chilling facial expressions. He was initially set to star in just one episode of Breaking Bad—“but there’s no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me,” he one quipped to The Hollywood Reporter. Margolis also starred 1983’s Scarface alongside Al Pacino, and several of Darren Aronofsky’s films, including Pi, Black Swan, and Requiem for a Dream. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; son, Morgan; and two grandchildren.