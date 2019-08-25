‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Headed to Netflix This Fall

CHEAT SHEET
A Breaking Bad feature-length film is coming to Netflix this fall. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be a sequel to the hit TV show, and will revolve around Aaron Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman, the streaming service announced Saturday. “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” the official synopsis from Netflix reads. Netflix confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the TV series’ original creator, Vince Gilligan, will be writing and directing the film. It will be available to stream on Oct. 11, 2019, and will later air on AMC.