‘Breaking Bad’ Star Catches a Break After Arrest Over Hose Incident

Volcano Blasts Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
BLAST OFF
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted abruptly on Wednesday morning, sending fountains of lava spewing thousands of feet in the air. The volcano, which has erupted 34 times since last December, spent six hours spurting powerful vertical jets Wednesday morning, with one blast from its south vent soaring up 1,300ft—higher than the Empire State Building. Although some eruptions can last for days at a time, the six-hour stint was short-lived in comparison; however, scientists reported that approximately 8.9 million cubic yards of lava were spewed during that time. The lava has since been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and is not thought to be a threat to local homes or nearby air traffic. Visitors to the park can see the eruptions in person or watch them online via livestreams provided by U.S. government geologists. Scientists currently don’t know how long the current eruption will last or when it will end. Kilauea volcano has only blasted lava into the air four times in the past 200 years, with the last major eruption occurring in 1983 and the previous two in 1959 and 1969. The last major eruption saw the volcano shoot 44 fountains of lava into the air over a period of three years.