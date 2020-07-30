CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bryan Cranston Reveals Coronavirus Recovery in Plasma Donation Video
‘VERY LUCKY’
Read it at Daily Mail
Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston revealed he had coronavirus in a video as he donated plasma. “I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19... a little while ago,” Cranston said in a video on his Instagram page. “Very lucky, very mild symptoms. And so I thought maybe there’s something I can do.” Cranston showcased the hour-long donation process in his video, and reminded fans to “social distance and wear a mask.” Cranston’s video came on the same day President Donald Trump visited the American Red Cross headquarters and encouraged Americans who had recovered from the virus to donate their plasma. Though it is not a cure for the virus, plasma from those who have recovered may help shorten recovery times.