Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez has been announced as the host for ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards next month. The 28-year-old comedian, who was a college soccer player at John Carroll University in Ohio, will host the event on July 15 at the Lincoln Center in New York, making him among the award show’s youngest-ever hosts. “It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York,” he said in a statement. “I’m sure the energy is going to be great.” Hernandez first appeared on SNL in October 2022, where he quickly gained popularity as the youngest member of the cast and for his Latino heritage. Hernandez, who has Cuban and Dominican roots, has since become one of the fastest-rising faces on the NBC program. “Marcello is one of the most electric young comedians today,” Craig Lazarus, executive producer of the ESPYS, said in a statement. Hernandez is added to a list of legendary ESPY hosts, including Drake, Peyton Manning, and the comedian Shane Gillis, who hosted last year’s show. NBA star LeBron Jame was 22 when he co-hosted the event with Jimmy Kimmel in 2007.