Breast Milk of Previously Infected Mothers Has COVID-19 Antibodies, Study Finds
DRINK YOUR MILK
A new study from researchers at the University of California and Mount Sinai found that the breast milk of women previously infected with the coronavirus contains “robust” COVID-19 antibodies. All of the milk samples collected from 15 women who were confirmed or suspected to have had the disease tested positive for antibodies bonding to the virus’ spike protein, according to the study. It is still unclear whether mothers can pass on viral immunity to their newborns, or whether the antibodies can be extracted for therapeutic use, as is being done with the blood of previously infected patients. But according to one of the researchers, Rebecca Powell, antibodies found in breast milk could be even stronger and longer-lasting than those found in blood. “I think the potential is really great, if we get past this taboo that it’s breastmilk,” she told The Scientist.