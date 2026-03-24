Breathalyzer Cyberattack Leaves Drivers Stranded

Jennifer Lopez subtly shaded Ben Affleck during a performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 56-year-old singer, who has been enjoying sold-out shows, was engaging with fans in the audience when she spotted one particularly eager attendee. “Can we bring him up here? Yes, you!” Lopez shouted, before adding with a grin, “Oh yes, look at this guy, we’re gonna take him for everything that he’s got.” When she asked the fan his name and he replied, “Ben,” Lopez immediately reacted with a loud “ugh” and then burst into laughter, delighting the crowd. Lopez and Affleck, 53, famously dated in the early 2000s before calling off their 2003 engagement, only to rekindle their romance in 2021. The pair remarried in August 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary.
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- 1Jennifer Lopez Subtly Shades Ex Ben Affleck OnstageBURNEDThe two stars married and divorced two decades after their first famous breakup.
- 2Breathalyzer Cyberattack Leaves Drivers StrandedCAN’T CATCH A BRAKEThe attack left thousands of DUI-convicted drivers unable to start their cars.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Jury Awards Woman $59M in Bill Cosby LawsuitCOURT VICTORY“I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years,” she said.
- 4Huge Explosion at Oil Refinery Forces Residents to ShelterOIL BE DAMNEDThe oil industry in the U.S. is already under strain because of Trump’s war in Iran.
Shop with ScoutedThis Detoxifying Face Mask Gently Removes Peach Fuzz SMOOTH OPERATORLove Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask helps slough away dead skin while softening facial hair.
- 5Trump’s Golf BFF Goes Tumbling After Trying to Make ShotSLIPPERY SLOPE“On today’s episode of jacka**,” John Daly wrote.
- 6Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Accused of MurderSHOCK SHOOTING“There’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.
- 7Second Airport Grounds Flights After Emergency EvacuationTRAVEL CHAOSThe incident followed reports of a “burning smell” at a control tower.
- 8‘Superman’ Star Dies After Decade-Long Health BattleSUPER-STARThe actress, who has died aged 82, was also an Oscar nominee.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 9Trump's Attack on War Hero Reveals His Craven CowardiceSHAMELESSTo stoop this low certainly can’t be good for the president’s bulging cankles.
- 10Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé 7 Months After Proposal‘TRIED TO MAKE IT WORK’The couple has a three-year-old child together.
Breathalyzer Cyberattack Leaves Drivers Stranded
A cyberattack on one of America’s largest court-mandated breathalyzer companies left thousands of drivers with DUI convictions stranded—unable to start their vehicles after the hack knocked out the back-end systems their cars depend on to function. Intoxalock provides in-car breath tests to drivers ordered by courts to use them as a condition of getting back behind the wheel. Fail the test, and the car won’t start. But when the company’s systems went down following the unspecified attack, drivers were left locked out regardless of whether they were sober. In a post on their website Sunday evening, the company said its systems had been restored. The incident is the latest in a growing wave of ransomware and cyberattacks hitting infrastructure that was never designed to be internet-connected. Whole Foods was left unable to stock its shelves after one such attack last year. France’s postal service was brought down around Christmas. The British Library was disrupted for over two years following a major hack in 2023.
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
Jurors of a civil trial in California have found comedian Bill Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1972 and awarded her $59.25 million. After nearly two-weeks of the trial in Santa Monica, jurors found 88-year-old Cosby was liable for the sexual assault and battery of Donna Motsinger. She was awarded $17.5 million in past damages and $1.75 million for future damages. They included “mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress.” On Monday, in a second phase of the trial, Motsinger was then awarded an extra $40 million in punitive damages. After the initial award, Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told the Associated Press they were disappointed and would appeal the verdict. She has yet to comment on the punitive damages. In a statement, Motsinger said the verdict was about “finally being heard” and holding Cosby accountable. “I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years. It never goes away,” she said. The assault happened when Motsinger was working as a server in a Sausalito restaurant, and Cosby invited her to see his comedy show at a nearby theater. She says Cosby gave her two pills she believed were aspirin before she started going in and out of consciousness in his limousine and then woke up in her house wearing only underwear. This week’s decision comes almost five years after Cosby was freed from prison in Pennsylvania when the state Supreme Court threw out a criminal conviction based on similar allegations. Motsinger’s $59.25 million sum is the most Cosby has had to pay in a case. The comedian, best known for The Cosby Show, has always maintained his innocence.
A massive explosion tore through one of the country’s largest oil refineries Monday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and forcing nearby residents to shelter in place. The blast struck the Valero refinery near the Texas coast, around 90 miles east of Houston—a facility capable of processing 435,000 barrels of oil per day and employing about 770 workers. No injuries were reported. “There’s been an explosion, yes, but we’re OK; everybody’s OK,” the local mayor said. “They’re trying to put the fire out as quickly as possible.” The timing could hardly be worse. Gas prices are already spiking amid global supply uncertainty driven by President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. Early indications on Tuesday showed that the price of oil was ticking back up to around $102 a barrel after a slight reprieve caused by Trump’s insistence (since contradicted by Iran) that peace could be on the horizon. Texas state Rep. Christian Manuel urged residents near the refinery to stay indoors. “Please limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials,” he said.
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Removing peach fuzz is one of those small tweaks that makes a surprisingly big difference. Dermaplaning (or removing facial hair) can help your skin look smoother, makeup sit better, and your skincare actually has a fighting chance of absorbing instead of getting caught in a layer of fuzz.
Unfortunately, dermaplaning (especially when not performed by a professional) is not exactly foolproof—one wrong angle and you’re dealing with nicks, irritation, or a compromised barrier. Enter Love Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask, which promises a similar smoothing effect, minus the blade.
Instead of physically scraping the skin, this formula works more like a gentle reset. It helps clear excess oil, lightly exfoliates, and gradually improves texture, leaving skin looking brighter and more even over time. You won’t get that instant “freshly shaved” feeling, but you will notice your skin looking softer, smoother, less fuzzy, and a little more polished with consistent use.
The pore-refining face mask also pulls double duty as a “botanical polish,” working in just eight minutes to refine texture and create a better base for makeup. The standout ingredient is Thanaka Wood, a rare botanical that’s said to help slow the appearance of peach fuzz regrowth while giving skin that subtle, soft-focus finish. If you like the results of dermaplaning but not the process (or the risks that come along with it), this is a much lower-maintenance way to achieve a similar effect—no blade necessary.
Golf legend John Daly, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, took a spectacular tumble down a hill during a tournament on Sunday. Daly, 59, had a laugh at his own expense, sharing a video of the flop on Instagram from La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. In the video, the two-time major champion is seen attempting a shot on the rough slope near the green. His ball sails over the green—but Daly loses his balance and bellyflops down the hill, disappearing from view. “On today’s episode of jacka**,” Daly wrote over the clip. He captioned his post, “Bellyfloppin’ in the desert 🌵 🏜️ 🏌️♂️.” He appears to be uninjured. Daly has frequently golfed with Trump and affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax. He once called a 2019 golf outing with Trump “one of the greatest days of my life,” writing on X, “#dad….you are the best!” The golfer, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, finished 6-under par, tying for 29th at Sunday’s Cologuard Classic.
A quadruple amputee cornhole pro has been accused of fatally shooting someone in the passenger seat of his car. Dayton Webber, 27, allegedly shot Bradrick Wells, 27, following an argument in La Plata, Maryland, on Sunday night. Webber allegedly asked the two people in the backseat to move Wells out of the car. Instead, they exited the vehicle and called the police as Webber allegedly drove off with Wells’ body. Wells’ body was found in a yard in nearby Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Authorities caught up with Webber at a Virginia hospital, where he was arrested. Webber is set to be extradited to Maryland and charged with first- and second-degree murder. “It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Webber has been a quadruple amputee since childhood, after catching a blood infection as a baby. Videos on his personal YouTube channel appear to show the professional cornhole player using his forearms to operate various types of guns.
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey had to suspend all departing flights following reports of smoke and fire at one of its air traffic control towers. The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop was in place until 8:30 a.m. ET after the tower was evacuated following reports of a “burning smell coming from an elevator,” early Monday morning. The FAA later confirmed there was no fire at the Newark airport tower, and the ground stop was later lifted. The incident was the second time that a major New York transport hub has been forced to suspend flights, causing major travel chaos on the East Coast. Late Sunday night, a plane collided with a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more. The crash has forced the airport to suspend all arriving and departing flights until at least 2 p.m. ET Monday. The New York Police Department closed streets and highway exits leading into LaGuardia Airport following the deadly crash, which also left dozens of people injured.
Superman star Valerie Perrine died on Monday in her Beverly Hills home. The actress was 82. “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining,” her close friend, filmmaker Stacey Souther, posted on Facebook. Perrine was best known for her role as Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor’s love interest, in Christopher Reeve’s 1978 Superman and its 1980 sequel. She also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1974 Lenny Bruce biopic Lenny, in which she played Honey. The Texan got her start as a Playboy model and television actress and was notably the first actress to appear nude on American television. Perrine, whose illustrious career spanned decades, also had dozens of roles in film, TV, and on the stage, including in one of the highest-grossing rom-coms of all time, What Women Want. Her last film appearance was in 2014’s Silver Skies. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. The star’s family has started a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral expenses. “After more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted,” Souther said in her post announcing Perrine’s death.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
This weekend, reacting to the death of Robert Mueller, a decorated Marine, lifelong public servant, and by any conventional definition an actual patriot, Trump said he was glad. Not disappointed. Not respectful. Not even silent (as if). Glad. It takes a particular kind of gracelessness to celebrate the passing of a man whose life was defined by service when your own claim to battlefield courage is a radio anecdote about avoiding STDs in 1990s New York City. Mueller was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism in Vietnam. Trump received five draft deferments, including one for bone spurs, a condition that conveniently flared precisely when the war did. One man ran toward danger; the other reframed nightlife as combat. Trump has never understood the language of duty. He has never grasped the quiet dignity of people who do the job without the performance. So he reaches for what he knows: insult, mockery, the cheap thrill of cruelty. Mueller might not have managed it with his Russia investigation, but the comparison between the two lives indicts Trump. And no amount of retroactive chest-thumping about “personal Vietnams” can close that gap.
If you think this was a low blow, wait until you see what’s next. Follow Joanna Coles at PRIMAL SCREAM on Substack.
Kelly Osbourne, 41, has split from her fiancé, Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, 49. “Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement,” a source close to Osbourne revealed to the Daily Mail. The two got engaged backstage at Kelly’s late father, Ozzy Osbourne’s, last show with Black Sabbath, nearly seven months ago. “Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope,” the source stated. The iconic rocker passed away in July 2025. Kelly has previously described the past year as the “hardest time in my life” on her social media. Kelly and Sid initially connected via her father, meeting in 1999 when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest. Kelly and Sid were first publicly linked after a 2022 Valentine’s Day post on Kelly’s socials featuring the couple kissing. She captioned the post, “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up.” According to the source, the couple had “tried to make it work” for the sake of their three-year-old son, Sidney, but decided it was best to separate. The split was a long time coming, as they had been “facing challenges in their relationship for some time,” the source added.