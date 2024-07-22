These Chic Umbrellas Are Equal Parts Fashion and Function
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no worse feeling than looking outside the window to realize it’s raining and you don’t have an umbrella. If you live in a region with frequent showers, having a sturdy yet lightweight umbrella on standby is essential, so why not invest in one that won’t clash with your style? Enter Brella Shoppe, a new brand offering functional design-forward umbrellas that will make you actually excited to leave the house on rainy days.
Brella Shoppe Umbrellas
Unlike traditional umbrellas, Brella Shoppe’s designs use a double-layer canopy with wind ventilation underneath to prevent flipping inside out during winds up to 60 miles per hour. In addition to Brella Shoppe’s ergonomic design, they have an ultra-light shaft with UV protection and reflective materials to keep you visible at night. Brella Shoppe has five styles of umbrellas to choose from: The Berkeley, The Miley, The Oliver, The Demi, and The Flora. Whether you’re looking for a more neutral option or a funky pattern, Brella Shoppe has you covered.