    These Chic Umbrellas Are Equal Parts Fashion and Function

    Casey Clark

    Contributor

    There’s no worse feeling than looking outside the window to realize it’s raining and you don’t have an umbrella. If you live in a region with frequent showers, having a sturdy yet lightweight umbrella on standby is essential, so why not invest in one that won’t clash with your style? Enter Brella Shoppe, a new brand offering functional design-forward umbrellas that will make you actually excited to leave the house on rainy days.

    Unlike traditional umbrellas, Brella Shoppe’s designs use a double-layer canopy with wind ventilation underneath to prevent flipping inside out during winds up to 60 miles per hour. In addition to Brella Shoppe’s ergonomic design, they have an ultra-light shaft with UV protection and reflective materials to keep you visible at night. Brella Shoppe has five styles of umbrellas to choose from: The Berkeley, The Miley, The Oliver, The Demi, and The Flora. Whether you’re looking for a more neutral option or a funky pattern, Brella Shoppe has you covered.