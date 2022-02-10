He Was Buried Under a Shed. His Wife and Sons Are Arrested.

A Washington State woman and her two adult sons, who fled town after police began asking questions about the disappearance of her husband, were arrested this week in Arizona on charges connected to his murder. Brenda Rasmussen, 55, reported her husband, Jerry, 65, missing in September, but told investigators it wasn’t unusual for him to just vanish. As detectives began investigating, the three went on the lam—and in November, cadaver dogs found Jerry’s body buried under a storage shed, with a gunshot wound to the head. Warrants were issued for Brenda Rasmussen and sons Danny, 34, and Andrew, 31, on a charge of rendering criminal assistance—and U.S. marshals nabbed them in Mohave, Arizona. Police did not say who they believe shot the victim or why.
