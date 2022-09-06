Brendan Fraser Sobs During Standing Ovation at ‘The Whale’ Film Premiere
TEARS OF JOY
The revival of Brendan Fraser is in full swing after the premiere of the actor’s latest film, The Whale, saw him sobbing as he received a six-minute standing ovation. The Sunday night premiere at the Venice Film Festival was met with cheers—and tears—as the credits rolled for the Darren Aronofsky drama, which sees Fraser play a 600-pound, wheelchair-bound gay recluse. The 53-year-old could be seen breaking down as the audience held their applause through the six-minutes, with the role likely to nab Fraser an Oscar nomination. Fraser could be seen hugging Aronofsky and even tried to leave during the ovation, but as the clapping grew stronger, he took a bow. The Whale has been dubbed Fraser’s big comeback after a slew of earlier hits, including 1997’s George of the Jungle, and the box office megahit The Mummy and its subsequent sequels. Health issues, including depression, stalled Fraser’s career but he is already set to appear in Martin Scorsese’s western adaptation, Killers of the Flower Moon. The Whale is Fraser’s first leading film role since he starred in the straight-to-DVD thriller, Breakout, in 2013.