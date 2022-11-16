Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend the Golden Globes Over His Grope Claims
COUNT HIM OUT
Brendan Fraser has enjoyed a year back in the spotlight on the heels of his critically acclaimed comeback in The Whale, but he won’t be taking his victory lap to the 2023 Golden Globes. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” the actor told GQ. “No, I will not participate.” Fraser previously accused former HFPA President Philip Berk of sexually harassing him at a luncheon in Beverly Hills in 2003, which Berk denies. Fraser revealed the alleged abuse in 2018, saying he regretted not speaking out earlier. Although nominees for the Globes have yet to be announced, Fraser’s acclaimed performance has garnered the actor heavy awards buzz. But Fraser wants to make it very clear he won’t be there regardless. “My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” he said.