Cops Rescue Abducted 3-Year-Old From Motel After Father Allegedly Kills His Wife
FAMILY TRAGEDY
A North Carolina father was arrested by Tennessee authorities on Wednesday after he allegedly murdered his wife, kidnapped their child, and fled his home. Brent J. Bockes, 50, was tracked to a Murfreesboro motel by deputies, who utilized K-9s in the search. His 3-year-old daughter, Riley, was “rescued unharmed,” according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities had issued an Amber Alert earlier on Wednesday after officers conducting a wellness check on the Bockes home reportedly found the body of Deanna Bockes. Deputies located Bockes and Riley after they were involved in a car accident several hours later. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office explained that Bockes, driving a stolen car, had collided with another vehicle in Tennessee. He allegedly fled the scene with Riley, and authorities were able to match the description of the abandoned car to the Amber Alert.