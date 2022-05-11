Vermont Hunter Tries to Shoot Turkey, Blasts 14-Year-Old Son Instead
AW, SHOOT
A Vermont man shot a 14-year-old boy rather than the turkey he was attempting to take down, according to state police. Brent Lehouiller, 52, was hunting with the teen on Sunday when the incident occurred. The unnamed victim was Lehouiller’s son, Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials told local CBS affiliate WCAX, explaining that the two split up to locate a turkey the son had shot and wounded. When Lehouiller tried to finish the turkey off, he shot his son instead, authorities said, adding that the shooting “appears to be accidental.” The boy was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released. The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing the matter as to any potential criminal charges.