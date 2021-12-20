Man Arrested After Missing Utah College Student Found Alive in His Home
‘SHE IS A FIGHTER’
A man has been arrested in connection with the five-day disappearance of a college student, after she was found alive in his home on Saturday night. Madelyn Allen, 19, was last seen leaving her college dorm room on Monday. She has since been reunited with her family. The man in question, a 39-year-old man named Brent Neil Brown, according to Fox 13, has been booked on suspicion of four felonies: kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice.
“The ordeal that [Allen] has been through is dangerous and traumatic, the details of which we have only begun to understand,” Allen’s uncle said on Saturday night, reading from a statement. “She is a fighter. She is now a survivor. We are grateful she is with us again so she can now recover.” Officials offered limited details on Allen’s disappearance or recovery on Sunday. Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk cited the ongoing nature of the investigation, saying authorities didn’t yet know much about the suspect. On Saturday night, however, Snow College President Bradley Cook warned of the need to be careful in online interactions. “It reminds us of some dangers,” he said, “especially our young people who are online.”