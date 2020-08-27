New Zealand Mosque Shooter Brenton Tarrant Sentenced: He Will Die in Prison
LEFT TO ROT
Brenton Tarrant, the white-supremacist terrorist who massacred 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand last year, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Tarrant’s sentencing Thursday ended a four-day hearing in which surviving victims and relatives came face-to-face with the gunman. Judge Cameron Mander sentenced the worst murderer in country’s history to life imprisonment without parole. According to TVNZ, the sentence is the nation’s strongest possible legal punishment and has never been handed down before. Tarrant, 29, admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder, and one terror charge. He reportedly sat “impassive and emotionless” as the horrifying list of charges was read out in court. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the “strength” of the Muslim community who confronted the terrorist in court over the past four days, saying: “Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you throughout this process.”