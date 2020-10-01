Breonna Taylor Cops Were Repeatedly Told ‘Suspicious Packages’ Didn’t Exist: Report
FALLING APART
In their application for a warrant to raid Breonna Taylor’s home, Louisville police said they’d verified through a U.S. Postal Service inspector that Taylor was receiving suspicious packages for an ex-boyfriend who was the subject of a narcotics investigation. However, they were repeatedly told there were no relevant packages “suspicious or otherwise,” according to an internal investigation report obtained by local outlet WDRB. Officers who spoke with the Postal Service repeatedly relayed to investigators that no packages had been received. Nevertheless, Det. Joshua Jaynes claimed the opposite in his warrant application to a judge. After the March raid, one of the officers who’d spoken with the postal service asked Jonathan Mattingly, a participant in the raid, about the warrant. “Sgt. Mattingly stated he told Detective Jaynes there was no package history at that address,” internal notes say.
It’s the latest piece of evidence to be called into question in the case. The sole witness who said he heard cops announce themselves before bu into Taylor’s home changed his story. And ballistics testing contradicted officials’ claims that Taylor’s boyfriend fired the shot that hit Mattingly and prompted the hail of bullets that killed Taylor.