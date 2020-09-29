Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Demands Release of Court Transcript, Records
‘THE FULL STORY’
A grand juror in Breonna Taylor’s case has filed a motion demanding the full release of transcripts and records from the secret proceedings. “The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country,” an attorney for the unnamed juror wrote in the court documents. “Truth being of paramount importance to all affected parties and the community as a whole, justice demands a full public release of the grand jury proceedings.” The lawsuit accuses Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of “failing to answer specific questions regarding the charges presented.” “Attorney General Cameron attempted to make it very clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them,” the motion says. “Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future jurors.”
The three officers involved in the raid on Taylor’s apartment have not been charged for her death. Only former detective Brett Hankison was indicted by the grand jury, but for firing shots that hit neighboring apartments.