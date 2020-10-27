Breonna Taylor Grand Juror: Cop’s Actions Were ‘Criminal,’ Filled With ‘Deception’
SPEAKING OUT
In an interview with Gayle King on CBS, two anonymous grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case said that the options to charge officers with manslaughter or murder weren’t ever presented to them. One of the jurors said that the Louisville police officer’s actions, which ended up killing Taylor in her apartment, were “criminal” and filled with “deception.” “They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they—the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant,” he said.
The other juror, who asked a judge for permission to speak out about the grand jury proceedings after misleading statements from Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron, said: “Their organization leading up to this was lacking.” He believed the P.D.’s operation was “negligent,” and that despite their wishes to consider different charges, they were told that “there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.” He questioned if the police had even performed a risk assessment and said that it sounded as if they hadn’t.