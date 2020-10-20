Breonna Taylor Juror Reveals New Details of Case After Judge Allows Jurors to Go Public
FREE TO SPEAK
An anonymous grand juror from the Breonna Taylor case has spoken out moments after a judge ruled Tuesday that they could go public about the secretive proceedings. Confirming speculation that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office never recommended homicide charges or any charges against two of the three cops involved in the raid, the juror said via their lawyer: “The grand jury was not presented any charges other than three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankison.” Homicide offenses or self-defense justifications were never explained since “prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick,” the juror said. “The grand jury didn’t agree certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the statement said.
Judge Annie O’Connell ruled Tuesday that usual secrecy provisions were no longer relevant given that the grand jury proceedings have already been made public. She said any juror can speak if they wish. A second grand juror will come forward soon, according to the law firm representing the first juror.