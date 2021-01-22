‘Terribly Misused’: Breonna Taylor Jurors Want Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Impeached

Read it at Louisville Courier-Journal
Three grand jurors from Breonna Taylor’s case are calling for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to be impeached after he allegedly misrepresented their findings in the case. “The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” their attorney Kevin Glogower said. “This battle chose them.” Glogower claimed the jurors were “citizens” who had been “terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky.” The jurors are remaining anonymous, and their lawyer signed an impeachment petition on their behalf. They also cited Cameron’s support of a brief that said mail-in votes should not have been counted in Kentucky past the Nov. 3 election as a reason to impeach the AG.