Breonna Taylor Case Is Being Presented to Grand Jury: Report

The case involving Breonna Taylor is being presented to a grand jury at an undisclosed location near Louisville as soon as this week and an announcement should follow soon to decide whether any police officers involved in her March death will face criminal charges, Louisville’s WAVE 3 reports. Taylor’s case has been under investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Three narcotics officers who opened fire on the city EMT death in her apartment while serving a warrant have been the target of international cries demanding justice and charges in her killing.