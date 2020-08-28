Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Saying She Had No Involvement in Drug Charges
‘THE WRONG WAY’
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested on drug charges, one day after he told a local Kentucky newspaper that Taylor had absolutely no involvement in any alleged drug trade. On Wednesday, Jamarcus Glover told the Louisville Courier Journal that Taylor was not involved in any illegal drug trafficking, and said Louisville police used misleading information to obtain the no-knock warrant for Taylor’s residence on the night she was killed. Glover was the focus of a drug investigation that eventually led officers to execute the warrant, during which they shot Taylor dead. Taylor and Glover had split up before the raid, and he wasn’t at the apartment that night. “The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna’s door,” he said. “There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there.” On Thursday, Glover was arrested on a number of drug-related charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.