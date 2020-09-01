Breonna Taylor’s Ex Offered Plea Deal Requiring Him to Implicate Her in Crimes
‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’
A plea deal offered to Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend stipulated that he must admit Taylor was part of an “organized crime syndicate,” according to records. Jamarcus Glover ultimately didn’t take the deal that required him to confess to trafficking drugs “into the Louisville community” with Taylor and other co-defendants. Glover could have avoided prison time and instead served probation if he had taken the deal. Taylor, 26, was killed in March by police serving a so-called no-knock warrant on her home. An attorney who represents her family said the plea deal shows “the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth’s Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor’s killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was.” “The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting,” attorney Sam Aguiar said. Glover’s attorney said the most recent deal his client was offered did not name Taylor.