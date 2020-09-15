Breonna Taylor’s Family Agrees to Multimillion-Dollar Settlement: Report

Read it at WAVE 3 News
The City of Louisville has reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Breonna Taylor’s family. The agreement includes a long list of systemic overhauls to the police department, including new policy on executing warrants and improved accountability, according to the local NBC affiliate. Taylor, 26, was killed by police who were executing a no-knock warrant on her address in search of her ex-boyfriend. The emergency-room technician, who had been in bed late at night when the cops used a battering ram to enter her home, was killed when officers fired 10 shots into the apartment.